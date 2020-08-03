Maine CDC reports one new coronavirus-related death, 12 new cases
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) -
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported one new coronavirus-related death and 12 new cases on Monday.
The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is 124.
The 12 new cases reported, brings the total in Maine to 3,970 since the outbreak began.
A total of 3,396 Mainers have recovered from the virus, which is an increase of 9 over the past 24 hours.
MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:
- Deaths: 124
- Total cases: 3,970
- Confirmed cases: 3,542
- Probable cases: 429
- Cumulative positivity rate: 2.67%
- 14-day positivity rate: 0.9%
- Patients recovered: 3,396
- Active cases: 450
- Currently hospitalized: 12
- Patients in intensive care unit: 4
- Patients on ventilators: 1
