Maine CDC reports one new coronavirus-related death, 12 new cases

The 12 new cases reported, brings the total in Maine to 3,970 since the outbreak began.
The 12 new cases reported, brings the total in Maine to 3,970 since the outbreak began.(WABI)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) -

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported one new coronavirus-related death and 12 new cases on Monday.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is 124.

The 12 new cases reported, brings the total in Maine to 3,970 since the outbreak began.

A total of 3,396 Mainers have recovered from the virus, which is an increase of 9 over the past 24 hours.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 124
  • Total cases: 3,970
  • Confirmed cases: 3,542
  • Probable cases: 429
  • Cumulative positivity rate: 2.67%
  • 14-day positivity rate: 0.9%
  • Patients recovered: 3,396
  • Active cases: 450
  • Currently hospitalized: 12
  • Patients in intensive care unit: 4
  • Patients on ventilators: 1

