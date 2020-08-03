Maine CDC reports one new coronavirus-related death, 12 new cases

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) -

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported one new coronavirus-related death and 12 new cases on Monday.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is 124.

The 12 new cases reported, brings the total in Maine to 3,970 since the outbreak began.

A total of 3,396 Mainers have recovered from the virus, which is an increase of 9 over the past 24 hours.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 124

Total cases: 3,970

Confirmed cases: 3,542

Probable cases: 429

Cumulative positivity rate: 2.67%

14-day positivity rate: 0.9%

Patients recovered: 3,396

Active cases: 450

Currently hospitalized: 12

Patients in intensive care unit: 4

Patients on ventilators: 1

