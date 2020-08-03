Local artist uses nature for inspiration and a canvas

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If a tree falls in the woods, there's a chance Shawn Bennett isn't far behind to hear it.

I met up with the local artist who uses Maine’s natural resources as both inspiration and a canvas.

Making things out of stuff that would otherwise be left to rot, rust, and rubbish.

Shawn Bennett isn’t making trash into treasure.

He’s making Maine’s treasures into art.

“I love fishing, I love hunting, I love just walking through the woods. I’ve got a real respect for the outdoors and just love it here in Maine.”

Drawing on his passion for the pine tree state, the Pittsfield native picked up a chainsaw and started cutting.

“I had seen a few chainsaw sculptures around and just decided to give it a try. I carved a bear, and that same day, my neighbors came over and bought it.”

Fallen Hollow was born.

“I only use trees that have fallen naturally. I don’t cut anything new. If it’s fallen down in the woods, there’s plenty of them around with the wind storms we have, I use those.”

Brittany: those fallen trees now have new life, popping up around old town, including here along the bennoch road where benny the curious bear stands watch.

“We had five trees that were leaning towards the house and it was to the point where we had to have them taken care of. We just decided to leave this and have the creation made. We were absolutely thrilled with the bear beyond any expectation that we had. Shawn did an amazing job,” said Daniel Sinclair.

“It’s pretty cool. Every once in a while I’ll drive down through with my kids, and I’ll show them, ‘Hey look, there it is!’ I check on them to make sure they look as good as they did for day one.”

As Bennett’s business grows, so do his dreams.

“My dream is to have my own shop, or be in a gallery with functional works of art. These sculptures aren’t that functional, but I make lamps, and I make rocking horses, and tables and chairs. Stuff that’s functional but also a piece of artwork. Also have other artists included into it, and I think that would be a pretty cool store idea.”

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.