Governors conference planned for Maine will be moved online

The organizers of the event said more than 40 governors are expected to participate.
(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) -

A meeting of governors from around the country that had been scheduled to take place in Maine has been moved online to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

The Summer Meeting of the National Governors Association had been slated to convene Wednesday in Portland.

The association says the event has been moved online “in accordance with public health guidelines and to afford governors from around the country a forum to meet and discuss common goals and priorities without leaving their home states, commonwealths and territories.”

The organizers of the event said more than 40 governors are expected to participate.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

