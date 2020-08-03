Free educational resources to help with working with the public

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -It’s safe to say the pandemic has impacted the entire workforce in one way or another.

For those who work directly with the public, especially in the hospitality industry, there are some free new educational resources out there.

“Covid has affected all of us. It’s changed the way we all work,” says Christopher Winstead, Director of Workforce Development at Eastern Maine Community College.

Working in the hospitality industry and with people can be stressful, and that’s always been the case. The pandemic has brought a new set of stresses.

“These type of situations, you don’t train for. You don’t train for somebody who wants to throw the menu at you because you told them to put their mask on, or you can’t sit at that table because it’s too close to the guys next to you. These kinds of things, no one is trained in,” says Steve Hewins, President and CEO of HospitalityMaine.

HospitalityMaine and Maine Community College System have teamed up to offer free online courses that deal with de-escalating tense situations and managing stress and mental health.

“For the hospitality front line staff, you know, they’re not always seeing people who are as relaxed with the standards, so it’s creating a little bit of stress. So this new course kind of helps introduce as foundational course to some of the stress relief topics that folks can walk through and kind of gives them the ability to step back and kind of catch their breath, recharge, and be their best version for their interactions with their customers,” says Winstead.

“The community college involvement in this is to design it as a course so you actually learn and retain this. You know, it’s one thing for a trade association to put out a check list, it’s another to actually educate people properly so they retain and learn,” says Hewins.

The goal of these courses is to help everyone involved and let workers know they’re not alone when it comes to stressful situations.

“We want them to feel happy with what they do as best they can, and we want them to enjoy the job that they love that’s a short term. Long term. We don’t want to lose these people from the industry. We don’t want people to quit. We don’t want people to give up. We know how it’s going to be important to recover and restore this industry,” says Hewins.

Anyone can take the courses. They can also be used toward college credits and certain degrees.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.