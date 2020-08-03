Advertisement

COVID-19 rental relief program to provide up to $3,000 for eligible renters

Rent
Rent
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Starting today anyone who qualifies for the COVID-19 rental relief program can receive up to $3,000 with the newly expanded program.

Kennebec Valley Community Action Program is now administering the new program that doubles the amount that eligible households can receive. 

Renters can obtain $1,000 per month for a maximum of three months for rent not covered by any other state, federal, or local program.

The program aims to prevent evictions amid the pandemic. 

“I think everybody, right now, with the anxiety, the stress, the unknown, the frustrations the hardships they’re facing, I think getting this rent relief will provide them some calmness to what’s going on for them,” said Monica Grady, Energy and Housing Director at KVCAP. “They’re not going to feel panicked in trying to figure out how to take care of themselves, their family, their children that they can stay where they’re at.”

KVCAP will work with applicants to identify any additional assistance that households may need.

For more information you can visit their website at kvcap.org.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Augusta Food Bank to hold Free Food Give-A-Way

Updated: moments ago
1,000 boxes of fresh, Maine produce will be given away as part of the USDA Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.

News

Racial Justice Challenge encourages everyone to learn and take action

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
Anyone with an internet connection and an email address can participate at their own pace from the comfort of their home.

News

Teachers prepare for return to classroom education

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
The President of the Maine Education Association is reacting to the state's decision to clear the way for every county in the state to pursue in-classroom instruction. The green classification unveiled last Friday means that as long as safety protocols are followed, students can go back to school.

News

Return to classrooms

Updated: 48 minutes ago
President of Maine Education Association on going back this fall.

Latest News

News

Car stolen from Holden recovered in Bangor, police have person of interest

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Authorities in Bangor recovered a vehicle stolen in Holden over the weekend.

Forecast

Warm and muggy this afternoon, state under tropical storm watch

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ryan Munn
Variably cloudy skies expected today, it will be quite humid as well. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Partly to mostly clear tonight with lows that will drop back to the upper 50s to mid 60s.

News

Multiple departments called to assist at building fire in Bangor

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Multiple departments called to assist at building fire in Bangor

News

Maine removes beach restrictions in wake of fatal shark bite

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Maine parks officials have removed some water activity restrictions in the wake of a fatal shark bite off Harpswell.

News

Variably Cloudy, Warm & Humid This Afternoon

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Variably cloudy skies expected today, it will be quite humid as well. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Partly to mostly clear tonight with lows that will drop back to the upper 50s to mid 60s.

News

Utilities offer important tips as Isaias heads toward Maine

Updated: 5 hours ago
Storm expected to bring heavy rain, strong, gusty winds to Maine