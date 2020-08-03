COVID-19 rental relief program to provide up to $3,000 for eligible renters

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Starting today anyone who qualifies for the COVID-19 rental relief program can receive up to $3,000 with the newly expanded program.

Kennebec Valley Community Action Program is now administering the new program that doubles the amount that eligible households can receive.

Renters can obtain $1,000 per month for a maximum of three months for rent not covered by any other state, federal, or local program.

The program aims to prevent evictions amid the pandemic.

“I think everybody, right now, with the anxiety, the stress, the unknown, the frustrations the hardships they’re facing, I think getting this rent relief will provide them some calmness to what’s going on for them,” said Monica Grady, Energy and Housing Director at KVCAP. “They’re not going to feel panicked in trying to figure out how to take care of themselves, their family, their children that they can stay where they’re at.”

KVCAP will work with applicants to identify any additional assistance that households may need.

For more information you can visit their website at kvcap.org.

