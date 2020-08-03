CMP officials prepare for tropical storm

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Central Maine Power officials say they’re watching the storm and are preparing for it.

We’re told they have a robust internal team throughout the service area.

They’ve also contracted 180 line workers with 80 of them coming from Canada.

They say heavy rain and wind gusts could bring trees and limbs down which bring wires down.

If you see a downed wire, you’re urged to call authorities who will contact power crews to take care of it.

“When the ground is soft sometimes all trees will tip over, they’ll become uprooted when the ground is saturated some of the trees can fall from outside from where we normally trim and keep things clear tends to increase. So certainly people need to be cautious of that,” says Catharine Harnett, a spokesperson for CMP.

Some tips to get prepared - make sure cell phones are fully charged ahead of time and have some extra ice in the freezer.

You can also download CMP’s free app to keep an eye on outages.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.