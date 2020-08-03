Clouds This Morning, Some Sun & Humid This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Variably cloudy skies expected today, an isolated shower or storm is possible as well, best chance will be during the morning hours. It will be quite humid as well. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Partly to mostly clear tonight with lows that will drop back to the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Skies will turn cloudy tomorrow and as we head into Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday, all eyes turn to Isaias. Right now, the storm is moving out of the Bahamas, to the east of Southern Florida. This storm is still likely to move up and along the East Coast. The latest projected path from the National Hurricane Center takes the center of the storm into Northern and Western Maine. This storm will weaken considerably and likely be a post-tropical storm by the time it reaches our area. The impacts from this system at this point has the heaviest rain in Northern and Western Maine, and the strongest wind gusts in Southern and Eastern Maine. 0.50 - 1.5″ of rain is likely in the eastern half of the state. 1 – 2.5″ is likely north and west. Winds may gust to 35 - 45 mph. The Downeast Coast may see the occasional higher wind gust. The sunshine will return as we head into the afternoon on Wednesday. Highs will run in the 70s. High pressure builds in to our southwest on Thursday. Mostly sunny skies expected with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Monday: Variably cloudy with a few showers and storms possible. The humidity will increase as well. Highs will run in the 80s to near 90. Winds south at 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Partly to mostly clear skies. Lows will drop back to the upper 50s to low 60s.

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy skies with a shower or downpour possible as we head into the afternoon. Steadier rain and gusty winds move in Tuesday night. Highs will top out in the 70s.

Wednesday: Periods of rain during the morning, the sun returns for the afternoon. Winds could occasionally gust to 35-45 mph. Highs will run in the 70s.

Thursday: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny, highs will run in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

