Car stolen from Holden recovered in Bangor, police have person of interest

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Authorities in Bangor recovered a vehicle on Monday stolen in Holden over the weekend.

They used electronic information to track the stolen SUV to a Bangor parking lot.

When authorities arrived, they found a person of interest in the case with the car.

We’re told they also found items taken in a string of burglaries in Holden over the weekend.

Police say two homes were broken into while people were there and sleeping.

Another car was also broken into, along with the stolen vehicle.

“We continue our investigation in tandem with Bangor PD,” said Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley. “We will eventually find out those that were involved with these crimes. We are interested in a couple of people and we are pursuing those leads.

The chief adds that people need to make sure they lock up their homes and belongings.

That was not the case in the weekend burglaries.

