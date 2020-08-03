Advertisement

Car stolen from Holden recovered in Bangor, police have person of interest

Police say items from a string of weekend burglaries recovered, too.
Stolen vehicle recovered
Stolen vehicle recovered(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Authorities in Bangor recovered a vehicle on Monday stolen in Holden over the weekend.

They used electronic information to track the stolen SUV to a Bangor parking lot.

When authorities arrived, they found a person of interest in the case with the car.

We’re told they also found items taken in a string of burglaries in Holden over the weekend.

Police say two homes were broken into while people were there and sleeping.

Another car was also broken into, along with the stolen vehicle.

“We continue our investigation in tandem with Bangor PD,” said Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley. “We will eventually find out those that were involved with these crimes. We are interested in a couple of people and we are pursuing those leads.

The chief adds that people need to make sure they lock up their homes and belongings.

That was not the case in the weekend burglaries.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Augusta Food Bank to hold Free Food Give-A-Way

Updated: moments ago
1,000 boxes of fresh, Maine produce will be given away as part of the USDA Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.

News

COVID-19 rental relief program to provide up to $3,000 for eligible renters

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Allegra Zamore
The program aims to prevent evictions amid the pandemic.

News

Racial Justice Challenge encourages everyone to learn and take action

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
Anyone with an internet connection and an email address can participate at their own pace from the comfort of their home.

News

Teachers prepare for return to classroom education

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
The President of the Maine Education Association is reacting to the state's decision to clear the way for every county in the state to pursue in-classroom instruction. The green classification unveiled last Friday means that as long as safety protocols are followed, students can go back to school.

News

Return to classrooms

Updated: 48 minutes ago
President of Maine Education Association on going back this fall.

Latest News

Forecast

Warm and muggy this afternoon, state under tropical storm watch

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ryan Munn
Variably cloudy skies expected today, it will be quite humid as well. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Partly to mostly clear tonight with lows that will drop back to the upper 50s to mid 60s.

News

Multiple departments called to assist at building fire in Bangor

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Multiple departments called to assist at building fire in Bangor

News

Maine removes beach restrictions in wake of fatal shark bite

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Maine parks officials have removed some water activity restrictions in the wake of a fatal shark bite off Harpswell.

News

Variably Cloudy, Warm & Humid This Afternoon

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Variably cloudy skies expected today, it will be quite humid as well. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Partly to mostly clear tonight with lows that will drop back to the upper 50s to mid 60s.

News

Utilities offer important tips as Isaias heads toward Maine

Updated: 5 hours ago
Storm expected to bring heavy rain, strong, gusty winds to Maine