Augusta Food Bank to hold Free Food Give-A-Way

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Augusta Food Bank will be handing out 1,000 boxes of fresh Maine produce and dairy items this week. It’s part of the USDA Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.

Thursday from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM recipients can head to the main parking lot of the Augusta Civic Center.

Boxes will be loaded into your vehicle.

Each weighs approximately 18 pounds and contains milk, cheese, and potato products.

Augusta police will also be there to lend a hand and make sure everything runs smoothly.

“With this year being especially difficult with COVID-19 and everything going on they’re just doing some tremendous things. Really what we’ve seen with the assistance that’s needed going around since February, March that’s really increased so they’re just doing some wonderful things for the community and we’re happy to be a part of that,” said Augusta Police Chief Jared Mills.

There are no income guidelines or proof of residency required.

Boxes will be handed out while supplies last.

