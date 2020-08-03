Advertisement

All Eyes on Tropical Storm Isaias

By Chris Ewing
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The combination of a storm to our northwest and high pressure centered east of New England produced a south to southwest breeze across Maine today. The southwest wind allowed a warm and humid air-mass to work up into the Pine Tree State today. Tonight, will be a mild and rather humid night across our region, with low temps holding in the 60s.

 Our attention tomorrow will turn to Tropical Storm Isaias as it continues to slide north to northeast along the coastal regions of the Mid-Atlantic States. An upper level trough centered southwest of New England will begin to pull some of the moisture associated with Isaias up into our area tomorrow. Tuesday will be a humid day across the Maine, with some scattered showers and thundershowers likely developing, especially later in the day and evening, with the western parts of the state most likely to see the bulk of the showers and storms during the daylight hours of tomorrow.

  As Tropical storm Isaias or its remains continues to move north to northeast Tuesday night the rainfall across Maine will grow steadier and heavier, with the exact track of the storm determining how much rain falls across Maine and what areas within the state see the heaviest showers. At this point in time it appears the bulk of the rainfall will occur across our region later Tuesday evening through the first half of Wednesday morning, with the rain tapering off from south to north as the storm lifts up into southeastern Canada. Rainfall totals will likely range from 1 to 3″ across the western Maine mountains to 1″ or less across the rest of the state. Along with the rain will come a gusty south to southeast breeze, which may cause some problems with power outages later Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, as the wind gusts over 45 mph especially along the coast and over the higher elevations. Along the coast the strong and gusty wind will also likely cause for rough seas and possible rip currents. Any change in the storm track and intensity will cause changes in the impacts the storm will have on the Pine Tree State, so stay tuned to the latest First Alert Forecast from WABI-TV5 and we will keep you posted with the latest information.

 As the storm continues to lift off to our north a westerly breeze will bring a drier air-mass into our region beginning Wednesday afternoon or night. High pressure approaching from the west will likely bring Maine and the rest of New England a pleasant rest of the workweek, with sunshine, mild temps and lower humidity levels.

Tonight: Becoming partly to mostly clear, with a west to southwest breeze under 10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, humid, scattered showers and scattered thundershowers possible, with a south breeze between 5 and 10 mph and high temps in the mid 70s to low 80s.

Tuesday night: Periods of rain and scattered thunderstorms, with a southeast breeze increasing to 10 to 20 mph, with higher gusts late and low temps in the 60s.

Wednesday: Blustery, with morning showers and thundershowers ending from south to north then becoming partly sunny later in the day, with a southeast breeze becoming southwest between 15 and 25 mph, with higher gusts likely and high temps in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Thursday: Bright and mild, with lower humidity and high temps in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and pleasant, with high temps in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Saturday: Bright and warm, with highs mainly in the 80s.

