With all 16 counties green, Maine schools now plan to go back

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - On Friday state officials made the announcement that every county in Maine would be classified as green.

The red, yellow and green classifications designate whether schools should stay remote, use a hybrid teaching plan, or return to class room..

That allows for every school in the state to return to in classroom education if they are following the state’s safety protocols..

The suggested protocols call for at home symptom screening before coming to school.

Face coverings and physical distancing, along with hand hygiene and the use of personal protective equipment.

If someone were to get sick, they would need to meet critieria before returning to school.

All a part of the framework put in place to help schools move forward.

“These colors are really just uniquely for schools,” said DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew. “They are not for restaurants, they are not for other different sectors we really are tailoring them to our colleagues in the educational community for precisely this purpose.”

“They are cautionary so that school administrators have all the information from an epidemiological perspective as they are making their decisions on the ground,” said head of the Maine CDC Dr. Nirav Shah.

Those decisions will be made in the days and weeks ahead..

Many schools, like Veazie, have formed committees to shape that plan..

Brewer officials will meet Monday night to discuss what a return to in classroom education will look like this fall.

