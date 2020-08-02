Advertisement

With all 16 counties green, Maine schools now plan to go back

Brewer School Board will meet Monday night to discuss plan.
Schools plan for back to school
Schools plan for back to school(MGN)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - On Friday state officials made the announcement that every county in Maine would be classified as green.

The red, yellow and green classifications designate whether schools should stay remote, use a hybrid teaching plan, or return to class room..

That allows for every school in the state to return to in classroom education if they are following the state’s safety protocols..

The suggested protocols call for at home symptom screening before coming to school.

Face coverings and physical distancing, along with hand hygiene and the use of personal protective equipment.

If someone were to get sick, they would need to meet critieria before returning to school.

All a part of the framework put in place to help schools move forward.

“These colors are really just uniquely for schools,” said DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew. “They are not for restaurants, they are not for other different sectors we really are tailoring them to our colleagues in the educational community for precisely this purpose.”

“They are cautionary so that school administrators have all the information from an epidemiological perspective as they are making their decisions on the ground,” said head of the Maine CDC Dr. Nirav Shah.

Those decisions will be made in the days and weeks ahead..

Many schools, like Veazie, have formed committees to shape that plan..

Brewer officials will meet Monday night to discuss what a return to in classroom education will look like this fall.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Increasing Clouds With An Isolated Shower or Storm Today

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
Increasing Clouds With An Isolated Shower or Storm Today

News

Maine CDC reporting 23 new cases of coronavirus

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Maine CDC is reporting 23 new cases of coronavirus in the state.

News

MDI Hospital dealing with three new cases of coronavirus

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Officials at MDI Hospital say after months without and positive COVID 19 cases - in the past week they have had three.

News

“Skirted Swimmers” of Sebec raising money for LifeFlight

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Bryan Sidelinger
The Islesboro Crossing fundraiser is a little different this summer.

Latest News

News

Total of 10 crews respond to forest fire in Sullivan

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Crews respond to Forest Fire

News

Corinna woman killed in ATV crash

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
ATV crash in Lincoln

News

Cyclist Hospitalized After Crash in Orrington

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Ryan Mains
One person was transported to the hospital after their bike was struck by a car in Orrington.

News

Maine Cancer Foundation announces data breach

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
MCF announces data breach

News

Mainly Clear Tonight, Some Increasing Clouds With Stray Storms Tomorrow

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
Mainly Clear Tonight, Some Increasing Clouds With Stray Storms Tomorrow

National

Foreign threats loom ahead of US presidential election

Updated: 21 hours ago
Foreign entities are also aggressively spreading disinformation intended to sow voter confusion heading into the fall.