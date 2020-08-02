Total of 10 crews respond to forest fire in Sullivan

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Local fire departments and the Maine Forest Service responded earlier Saturday afternoon to a forest fire in Sullivan near Whales Back Road.

When crews arrived, the fire was approximately two acres, before nearly doubling in size.

It took a total of ten departments seven hours to fight the fire.

Luckily there were no reported injuries.

Officials believe an improperly extinguished campfire was the cause, and are reminding folks to make sure fires are completely out before leaving.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.