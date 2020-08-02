“Skirted Swimmers” of Sebec raising money for LifeFlight

SEBEC, Maine (WABI) - Jennifer Bickford is going to participate in LifeFlight’s annual Islesboro Crossing Fundraiser this year for the first time, because of her own experience with the service that once helped save the life of her husband.

”Carl had a stroke a year and a half ago,” she said. “With the help of some great professionals at LifeFlight, he’s with us today, and living a full healthy life.”

The Islesboro Crossing fundraiser is a little different this summer.

Because of COVID-19, the organization decided to cancel the in-person swim or paddle from Northport to Islesboro, and is instead asking participants to swim or paddle across bodies of water anywhere in Maine.

One goal for this year’s event is to track at least one crossing in every one of Maine’s 16 counties, and you can already check off Piscataquis.

Jennifer has a team that’s going to swim across Sebec Lake. Twice. As the ‘Sebec Lake Skirted Swimmers.'

”It’s just great to be able to give back in that way, with something so important.”

The Skirted Swimmers are some of Jennifer’s oldest friends. They say when she asked them to swim with her, it was an easy decision.

”We’ve swam together in this lake for thirty-plus years,” said Bickford. “Decided that it was something I think we could do, and I wanted to do.”

“We didn’t think twice,” Skirted Swimmer Samantha Greenlaw said. “We’ve been friends, all three of us have swam in this lake. So it definitely seemed like a cause we were definitely on board with. We’d do anything for her.”

“I’m an RN, so I was honored to do it, because we also use LifeLight in our local hospital,” added friend nd and fellow swimmer Melanie Baird. “And Jennifer is a super-giving, wonderful person. She’s kind. She just gives her heart to her job, and her community.

And of course, she gives her heart to Carl.

And it’s why she’s swimming to raise money and awareness for LifeFlight.

”Carl Means the world to me,” Bickford said. “And I’m thrilled to be able to do this in his honor.”

