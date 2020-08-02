MDI Hospital dealing with three new cases of coronavirus

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND, Maine (WABI) - Officials at MDI Hospital say after months without and positive COVID 19 cases - in the past week they have had three.

A statement from the hospital says to date they have received positive results for three Hancock County residents and five others.

Those five cases represent a mix of out of state and other counties in Maine.

The hospital provides it’s coronavirus testing information on it’s website.

Officials go on to say that they are receiving calls from visitors - both tourists and family members of area residents - who were tested before traveling and only received positive results after their arrival in Maine.

To address this, MDI Hospital’s COVID-19 team is providing counseling and contact tracing assistance when they receive these calls.

Full statement from MDI Hosptial:



These numbers are posted publicly on our Coronavirus Update page and will continue to be updated as new results come in. While the state is required to send positive results for visitors back to their home state, MDI Hospital is committed to reporting all positive cases tested at our facility—however, these numbers cannot capture those who are not our patients.



It has come to our attention that there are unreported cases in our community due to the current system design for reporting at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We are receiving calls from visitors (both tourists and family members of area residents) who were tested before traveling and only received positive results after their arrival here, and these visitors’ test results are not captured by current reporting requirements. To address this, MDI Hospital’s COVID-19 team is providing counseling and contact tracing assistance when we receive these calls—but there is currently no mechanism to alert us when a positive result is received by a visitor in our community if they do not reach out to us.



MDI Hospital is committed to the safety of our community and we are here to provide support and education to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 with expert resources at the ready. One of the ways we are addressing COVID-19 on MDI is through our partnership with the Downeast COVID-19 Task Force to provide asymptomatic workforce testing to a cohort of front-facing tourism workers. The goal of the program is to detect any potential COVID-19 outbreaks as early as possible, which will not only protect front-facing tourism employees but help limit exposure for the entire community. To date, this project has a zero positivity rate. Any positive results from this pilot will be included in the case count on our website.



Our community and our state have done a very good job of keeping COVID-19 precautions in place, and because of this, the incidence of COVID-19 in our community has remained low. We urge all residents and visitors to remain vigilant in their COVID-19 precautions—masking, physical distancing and handwashing continue to be the best tools we have to slow the spread of COVID-19. If you have symptoms, suspect you have been exposed to COVID-19, or have received a positive test result from another location while on MDI, please call our Coronavirus Call Center at 207-801-5900 for counseling and contact tracing assistance



