Maine Teen Named One of Miracle Networks “Champions”

MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - A Maine teenager is receiving a huge honor from the children's miracle network.

MacKenzie Schors, who organized a ten mile bike ride along Machias's sunset trail to raise money for the network and the neonatal intensive care unit, has been deemed one of the network's "Champions".

Schors, who had spent time in the unit herself, raised almost five thousand dollars as part of the bike ride.

She and her mother were both honored by the news and grateful to be able to help a cause that did so much for them.

"And this is just a great opportunity for her to be able to have more time to spend with the people from Children's Miracle Network in the NICU, getting to know them better and being able to be included in more projects for them," said MacKenzie's mother, Wendy.

"Children's Miracle Network has always been such a big part of my life ever since I was little. They were always kind of there when I was in the hospital and I've always loved giving back to the hospital," explained MacKenzie.

MacKenzie's next plans? Her annual Christmas fundraiser.

Details on that will become available around October.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.