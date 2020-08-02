Maine CDC reporting 23 new cases of coronavirus

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 23 new cases of coronavirus in the state.

The overall total has risen by 21 cases - the other 2 cases are yet to be classified.

The total in Maine so far is 3,958.

There are 448 active cases in the state, that’s 11 more than Saturday.

3,387 people have recovered.

The death toll remains 123.

Maine counties 8-2 (WABI)

Hancock County saw a jump in 7 new cases since Saturday.

There are now 16 active cases there.

York and Cumberland Counties both have 5 more cases being reported Sunday.

