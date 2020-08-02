Advertisement

Four separate burglary incidents take place Saturday night in Holden

Police lights file graphic.
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police in Holden are reminding folks to lock up their cars and homes after four seperate burglary incidents over night.

Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley says two cars and two homes were burglarized Saturday night and that it appears neither the cars nor homes were locked.

Both homes were burglarized while the homeowners were asleep.

There is no information at this time as to what was stolen.

These cases are all still under investigation.

