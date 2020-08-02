Advertisement

A Few Showers & Storms Tonight, Variably Cloudy & Humid Tomorrow

By Ryan Munn
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An area of low pressure will push to our north tonight and drag a frontal boundary through our state. This will be accompanied with scattered showers and storms, otherwise mainly cloudy skies. It will be mild and muggy with lows only falling back to the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Variably cloudy skies expected on Monday, an isolated shower or storm is possible as well, best chance will be during the morning hours. The humidity will increase quite a bit. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the 80s to near 90 degrees away from the water. As we head into Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday, all eyes turn to Isaias. Right now, the storm is moving out of the Bahamas, to the east of Southern Florida. This storm is still likely to move up and along the East Coast. The latest projected path from the National Hurricane Center takes the center of the storm into Northern and Western Maine. This storm will weaken considerably and likely be a post-tropical storm by the time it reaches our area. The impacts from this system at this point has the heaviest rain in Northern and Western Maine, and the strongest wind gusts in Southern and Eastern Maine. 0.50 - 3″ of rain is likely, with wind gusts 35 - 45 mph. The Downeast Coast may see the occasional higher wind gust. This may change a bit over the next 24 – 48 hours so stay tuned to our forecast and we will provide you with the latest details. The clouds clear out on Thursday as high pressure builds in to our southwest. Mostly sunny skies expected with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Warm and muggy, lows will drop back to the mid 60s to lower 70s. Winds south at 5-10 mph.

Monday: Variably cloudy with a few showers and storms possible. The humidity will increase as well. Highs will run in the 80s to near 90. Winds south at 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: Watching Isaias. Clouds increase during the morning with rain developing during the day from south to north. Highs will top out in the 70s.

Wednesday: Watching Isaias. Periods of rain, may be heavy at times. Winds could occasionally gust to 35-45 mph. Highs will run in the 70s.

Thursday: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Increasing Clouds With An Isolated Shower or Storm Today

Updated: 9 hours ago
By Ryan Munn
As we head into the afternoon, an area of low pressure will approach from the west. Clouds will slowly begin to increase this afternoon and evening. Along with that may be a stray shower or storm, best chance would be in the northern and western parts of the state. Highs today will top out a bit above average, in the low to mid 80s for most.

Mainly Clear Tonight, Some Increasing Clouds With Stray Storms Tomorrow

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 5:56 PM EDT
By Ryan Munn
An area of high pressure will move to our south tonight and a dry night is in store. Mainly clear skies expected with lows dropping back to the upper 50s to mid 60s. Low pressure to our southwest tomorrow will move into the Northeast. However, much of Sunday will remain dry with partly cloudy skies. A shower or storm is possible, especially during the evening. Highs will top out in the 80s once again.

Mainly Sunny & pleasant this afternoon

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 9:56 AM EDT
By Ryan Munn
High pressure is building in from the Great Lakes region, and along with that will be a nice day across the state. Skies are mainly sunny this morning and will generally stay that way this afternoon as well. Highs will run a couple degrees above average for this time of the year, in the low to mid 80s for much of the region.

Becoming Mostly Clear Tonight, Sunny & Pleasant Saturday

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:19 PM EDT
By Chris Ewing
The upper level disturbance that has been producing the scattered showers and thundershowers across Maine the past few days continues to move off to our northeast.

Becoming Mostly Clear Tonight, Sunny & Pleasant Saturday

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:33 PM EDT
Partly Sunny, Stray Showers & Storms this Afternoon

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 11:54 AM EDT
By Chris Ewing
Upper level low pressure will be exiting the area today but with it still in the vicinity, we will still see a few widely scattered showers or thunderstorms possible this afternoon.

Partly Sunny, Stray Showers & Storms this Afternoon

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 11:46 AM EDT
Variably Cloudy Today, Few PM Showers & Storms Possible

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 8:12 AM EDT
By Todd Simcox
Upper level low pressure will be exiting the area today but with it still in the vicinity, we will still see a few widely scattered showers or thunderstorms possible this afternoon. Otherwise we’ve got a decent day on tap with variably cloudy skies expected and seasonable temperatures with highs in the mid-70s to low and mid-80s from north to south across the state.

Variably Cloudy Today, Few Showers & Storms Possible

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:33 AM EDT
By Chris Ewing
Any scattered showers and storms will come to an end later this evening as the atmosphere becomes more stable with the setting sun.

Scattered Evening Showers & Storms Ending, Partly Sunny Friday

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:41 PM EDT
