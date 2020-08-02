A Few Showers & Storms Tonight, Variably Cloudy & Humid Tomorrow

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An area of low pressure will push to our north tonight and drag a frontal boundary through our state. This will be accompanied with scattered showers and storms, otherwise mainly cloudy skies. It will be mild and muggy with lows only falling back to the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Variably cloudy skies expected on Monday, an isolated shower or storm is possible as well, best chance will be during the morning hours. The humidity will increase quite a bit. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the 80s to near 90 degrees away from the water. As we head into Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday, all eyes turn to Isaias. Right now, the storm is moving out of the Bahamas, to the east of Southern Florida. This storm is still likely to move up and along the East Coast. The latest projected path from the National Hurricane Center takes the center of the storm into Northern and Western Maine. This storm will weaken considerably and likely be a post-tropical storm by the time it reaches our area. The impacts from this system at this point has the heaviest rain in Northern and Western Maine, and the strongest wind gusts in Southern and Eastern Maine. 0.50 - 3″ of rain is likely, with wind gusts 35 - 45 mph. The Downeast Coast may see the occasional higher wind gust. This may change a bit over the next 24 – 48 hours so stay tuned to our forecast and we will provide you with the latest details. The clouds clear out on Thursday as high pressure builds in to our southwest. Mostly sunny skies expected with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Warm and muggy, lows will drop back to the mid 60s to lower 70s. Winds south at 5-10 mph.

Monday: Variably cloudy with a few showers and storms possible. The humidity will increase as well. Highs will run in the 80s to near 90. Winds south at 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: Watching Isaias. Clouds increase during the morning with rain developing during the day from south to north. Highs will top out in the 70s.

Wednesday: Watching Isaias. Periods of rain, may be heavy at times. Winds could occasionally gust to 35-45 mph. Highs will run in the 70s.

Thursday: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.