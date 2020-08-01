Advertisement

Mainly Sunny & pleasant this afternoon

By Ryan Munn
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure is building in from the Great Lakes region, and along with that will be a nice day across the state. Skies are mainly sunny this morning and will generally stay that way this afternoon as well. Highs will run a couple degrees above average for this time of the year, in the low to mid 80s for much of the region. This area of high pressure will move over the state tonight and a dry night is in store. Mainly clear skies expected with lows dropping back to the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Low pressure to our southwest tomorrow will move into the Northeast. However, much of Sunday will remain dry with partly cloudy skies. A shower or storm is possible, especially during the evening. Highs will top out in the 80s once again. Sunday night into Monday morning scattered showers and storms will become more likely as a frontal boundary passes the state. Variably cloudy skies expected on Monday, an isolated shower or storm is possible as well, best chance will be during the morning hours. The humidity will increase quite a bit as well. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the 80s to near 90 degrees away from the water. As we head into Tuesday and Wednesday, all eyes turn to Isaias. Right now, the storm is a category one hurricane in the Bahamas. The exact track is still to be determined but its most likely path will take it along the East Coast. Right now, its projected to move into the Gulf of Maine sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Today: Mainly sunny skies, warm and pleasant. Highs will run in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Winds out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows will drop back to the upper 50s to mid 60s. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated chance for a shower or storm. Best chance would be during the late afternoon and evening. Highs will run in the 80s for much of the state. Winds south/southwest at 5-10 mph.

Monday: Variably cloudy with a few showers and storms possible. The humidity will increase as well. Highs will run in the 80s to near 90.

Tuesday: Watching Isaias. As of now, mainly cloudy skies expected with periods of rain and gusty winds possible. Highs will top out in the 70s.

