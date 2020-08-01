Mainly Clear Tonight, Some Increasing Clouds With Stray Storms Tomorrow

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An area of high pressure will move to our south tonight and a dry night is in store. Mainly clear skies expected with lows dropping back to the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Low pressure to our southwest tomorrow will move into the Northeast. However, much of Sunday will remain dry with partly cloudy skies. A shower or storm is possible, especially during the evening. Highs will top out in the 80s once again. Sunday night into Monday morning scattered showers and storms will become more likely as a frontal boundary passes the state. Variably cloudy skies expected on Monday, an isolated shower or storm is possible as well, best chance will be during the morning hours. The humidity will increase quite a bit as well. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the 80s to near 90 degrees away from the water. As we head into Tuesday and Wednesday, all eyes turn to Isaias. Right now, the storm is in the Bahamas. The exact track is still to be determined but its most likely path will take it along the East Coast. Right now, its projected to move into the Gulf of Maine sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday. The most likely impacts at this point will be rain, which may be heavy at times. Also, gusty winds and high surf possible as well.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Lows will drop back to the upper 50s to mid 60s. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny early with some increasing clouds during the afternoon. An isolated shower or storm is possible as well. Best chance would be during the late afternoon and evening. Highs will run in the 80s for much of the state. Winds south/southwest at 5-10 mph. A better chance for showers and downpours Sunday night into Monday.

Monday: Variably cloudy with a few showers and storms possible. The humidity will increase as well. Highs will run in the 80s to near 90. Winds south at 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: Watching Isaias. As of now, mainly cloudy skies expected with periods of rain and gusty winds possible. Highs will top out in the 70s.

Wednesday: Watching Isaias. Mainly cloudy skies with rain, may be heavy at times with gusty winds. Highs will run in the 70s across the state.

