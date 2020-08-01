Maine Cancer Foundation announces data breach

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Cancer Foundation announced Saturday that they experienced a data breach last month.

It was back on July 16th, that the software company Blackbaud told the Maine Cancer Foundation about the breach.

After an internal investigation, the only information that was breached included backup data, and possible names, address and contact information.

What was not breached was social security or banking account information.

Blackbaud stated that they are taking action to ensure the data that was impacted will not be misused or made public.

