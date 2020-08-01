Maine Bicentennial Commission awards third and final round of community grants

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Bicentennial Commission has awarded its third and final round of bicentennial community grants.

More than $80,000 in grants will go towards projects such as a re-enactment of the original Union Fair, and development of interactive driving tours highlighting Maine history.

In all, the commission has disbursed more than of $667,000 for Bicentennial projects throughout the state.

A full listing of all grant recipients in each round is available mainearts.maine.gov.

For more on the Maine Bicentennial Commission and its planned programs and events, visit maine200.org.

