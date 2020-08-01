Advertisement

Maine Bicentennial Commission awards third and final round of community grants

More than $667,000 disbursed for Bicentennial projects
Maine celebrates 200 years of statehood in 2020.
Maine celebrates 200 years of statehood in 2020.
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Bicentennial Commission has awarded its third and final round of bicentennial community grants.

More than $80,000 in grants will go towards projects such as a re-enactment of the original Union Fair, and development of interactive driving tours highlighting Maine history.

In all, the commission has disbursed more than of $667,000 for Bicentennial projects throughout the state.

A full listing of all grant recipients in each round is available mainearts.maine.gov.

For more on the Maine Bicentennial Commission and its planned programs and events, visit maine200.org.

