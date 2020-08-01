Main Street Bucksport Hosts 3rd Annual Kids on Main Event

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Kids in Bucksport got ice cream and stories by the waterfront today.

It was the 3rd annual Kids on Main event, where children from all over town could come together and listen to a volunteer read from a variety of story books.

Because COVID-19 made the usual event unsafe, organizers worked to make the event smaller in scale and safer for children, with kids under nine receiving a free mask, story book, and ice cream sandwich.

Main Street Bucksport, the people behind the event, say that events like this help boost community spirits in a tough time.

”Well, I just think we’re, as an organization, we’re like everybody else. We try to do things and enhance the downtown of Bucksport and make it a better place to come and shop and live and be here,” said Ron Russell, an organizer with the group.

“You know, life goes on and we need to find safe, good ways to continue to do what we do as an organization.”

If you missed today's event, don't worry.

There’ll be another next Saturday, with potential future readings dependent on turnout.

