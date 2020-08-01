Largest aircraft in the world lands in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you were driving around Bangor International AIrport Friday afternoon, you may be wondering why there was so much traffic.

A huge crowd gathered around Bangor International Airport today to watch the largest aircraft in the world land there.

While the airport runway is large enough to handle a space shuttle, it’s not every day such a big plane stops in.

The Antonov AN-225 touched down around one Friday afternoon

The plane has enough cargo space to hold up to eight double-decker buses and has a wingspan that measures the length of a football field.

According to the plane manufacturer’s website, “After returning to base for a routine checkup of its six engines that lasted for a month, the Antonov An-225 Mriya, the world’s largest operating aircraft, is finally back into the skies. Its first mission is taking it to Bangor International Airport (BGR), United States.”

The plane is expected to be here until Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.