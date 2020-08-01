Cyclist Hospitalized After Crash in Orrington

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - One person was transported to the hospital after their bike was struck by a car in Orrington.

The accident happened just before 3:30 in the afternoon on River Road near Snow’s Corner Road.

Police say the bicyclist was transported with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say the vehicle was driving south down River Road when they drifted into the breakdown lane and struck the bicycle.

Distracted driving is believed to be the cause at this time.

