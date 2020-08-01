Advertisement

Collins disappointed negotiations continue over federal unemployment insurance benefits

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Federal unemployment insurance ran out this week.

Negotiations on COVID-19 relief continue in the U.S. Senate.

We caught up with Senator Susan Collins Friday.

She says she's disappointed they were not able to make more progress this week and that they were not able to come to agreement on an extension while they negotiate.

Earlier this week, Collins, along with two other Senators, introduced a bill that would help states improve outdated unemployment insurance programs to better handle wage replacement.

$2 billion would be allocated for that.

“Of that $2 billion, about $330 million would go to counties and $330 million would go to municipalities, and I think that would be a huge help to them,” said Collins.

Collins’ says the phased approach their bill creates would help those who have been laid off by compensating them for their lost wages in a way that does not create a disincentive to return to work if they are able to do so.

