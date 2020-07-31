Waterfront Concerts and Maine Savings teaming up to offer free weekly streaming concert series in August

WESTBROOK, Maine (WABI) - You could soon hear some live music from the comfort of your own home, all while helping put an end to hunger in Maine.

Waterfront Concerts and Maine Savings Bank are teaming up to make it happen.

Every Friday in August starting at 8 p.m., Waterfront Concerts will be broadcasting a free live stream of a concert experience.

All shows will take place backstage at Maine Savings Pavilion in Westbrook.

Waterfront Concerts and MAINE SAVINGS are pleased to present Backstage Live at Maine Savings Pavilion inside Rock Row. A... Posted by Waterfront Concerts on Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Money from each show will go towards an organization aimed at feeding families in need.

Alex Gray of Waterfront Concerts says streaming concerts is not something they typically do, but they're happy to give back.

“Our production division has done some streaming for corporate events and things of that nature when they want to have meetings and things but not obviously a concert. Really being there in person is the best experience, but hopefully people will tune in and hook it up to a speaker system and turn it up loud at home,” said Alex Gray of Waterfront Concerts.

Learn more here.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.