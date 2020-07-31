Advertisement

Waterfront Concerts and Maine Savings teaming up to offer free weekly streaming concert series in August

All shows will take place backstage at Maine Savings Pavilion in Westbrook.
Waterfront Concerts and Maine Savings teaming up to present Backstage Live at Maine Savings Pavilion inside Rock Row.
Waterfront Concerts and Maine Savings teaming up to present Backstage Live at Maine Savings Pavilion inside Rock Row.(Waterfront Concerts)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTBROOK, Maine (WABI) - You could soon hear some live music from the comfort of your own home, all while helping put an end to hunger in Maine.

Waterfront Concerts and Maine Savings Bank are teaming up to make it happen.

Every Friday in August starting at 8 p.m., Waterfront Concerts will be broadcasting a free live stream of a concert experience.

All shows will take place backstage at Maine Savings Pavilion in Westbrook.

Waterfront Concerts and MAINE SAVINGS are pleased to present Backstage Live at Maine Savings Pavilion inside Rock Row. A...

Posted by Waterfront Concerts on Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Money from each show will go towards an organization aimed at feeding families in need.

Alex Gray of Waterfront Concerts says streaming concerts is not something they typically do, but they're happy to give back.

“Our production division has done some streaming for corporate events and things of that nature when they want to have meetings and things but not obviously a concert. Really being there in person is the best experience, but hopefully people will tune in and hook it up to a speaker system and turn it up loud at home,” said Alex Gray of Waterfront Concerts.

Learn more here.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Maine CDC: 428 active cases of COVID-19 in Maine

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
The overall total has gone up by 24 to 3,912 cases.

Coronavirus

Fauci to tell House panel ‘unclear’ how long pandemic lasts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

News

Bangor school department, city leaders focus on safe school reopening

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Catherine Pegram
The city is holding a news conference at 1 p.m. Friday about safely reopening schools.

News

North Carolina man to be sentenced for murder in Bangor on Friday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Murray was found guilty of murder, aggravated assault, and robbery last year.

Latest News

Crime

Man charged in connection with Lewiston stabbing

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
A 22-year-old woman was stabbed by Charles Epps around 1 p.m. Thursday.

News

“Safe Return to Business” conference focuses on schools

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
A panel of medical professionals from Northern Light Health covered risk mitigation in school and childcare settings, strategies for addressing youth anxiety, and also health literacy.

News

Maine Department of Education awarded $17 million for RREV Program

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Maine is one of 11 States to receive funding.

Coronavirus

No backlog in Maine’s COVID-19 testing, officials say

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Shah says that with the addition of the swab and send centers, they are able to receive, process, and report out results quickly.

News

Waldo man donates flowers for a fundraiser in his community

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
This isn't the first time Bill Warman has donated beautiful blooms from his business to help others.

News

Red Cross encourages community members to consider becoming donors, sponsors

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
Every day, the Red Cross welcomes donors to help save lives.