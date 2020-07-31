Advertisement

Waldo man donates flowers for a fundraiser in his community

This isn't the first time Bill Warman has donated beautiful blooms from his business to help others.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Daylily
Daylily(WABI)

WALDO, Maine (WABI) - A Waldo man has generously donated flowers for a fundraiser in his community.

He and his wife, Lynn, grow a wide variety of daylilies at their business, The Maine Garden.

They have made it their mission to give back to nonprofits to help them and to help introduce others to planting their own flowers.

This week, the daylilies were sold for $5 each.

All proceeds from the sale will go to the Swan Lake Association.

“Though we consider it a fundraiser, it’s really an enjoyment for the people who buy the daylilies, and daylilies are such an appropriate thing to see around a lake anyways and very common in Maine and are such a common thing to see around here that adding this is only going to make the lake more beautiful,” said Bill Baxter of the Swan Lake Association.

We're told members of the Swan Lake Association bought all of the daylilies for sale.

They raised $1,500 to help maintain the lake.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

