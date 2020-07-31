University of Maine looking for photo submissions from local gardeners

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Mane Cooperative Extension is looking for local gardeners to help with their virtual demonstration garden.

From fruit trees to garden design, UMaine is asking for photo submissions of the best horticultural practices to educate and inspire others.

“With more people sticking close to home this season, we’re seeing a surge in questions from both new and experienced gardeners. We also know folks are taking the time to implement creative solutions to common landscape challenges and simply make their gardens better than ever this season,” says Kate Garland, UMaine Extension horticulturist in Penobscot County. “This inspired us to use this unique time as an opportunity to help new and seasoned gardeners share ideas and gather inspiration from their fellow Maine gardeners.”

Photos can be submitted via the program website.

Once reviewed, submissions will be shared on the UMaine Extension “My Maine Garden” webpage and social media.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.