SJC Maine offers new cheerleading opportunities for locals

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There is a new cheerleading organization in Bangor. Sarah Jessie Cheer Maine is hoping to continue to grow the sport locally for all abilities.

“SJC All-Stars we originated in Hanover, Pennsylvania,” says Sarah Jessie Cheer Maine’s Candice Snow, “We are a not for profit. We are new in the state of Maine within the last year. We are considered a recreational all-star team, where we only compete locally, to keep our cost low. That way the kids who can’t afford to do the traveling, they have a place to go, and accelerate their learning just the same as everyone else.”

“Like a family, it’s not even a team almost,” says SJC All-Star Madison Randall, “It’s just supportive and we all love each other.”

“What’s your favorite part? Tumbling,” says SJC All-Star Kiera Bartholomew, “Because I think I’m pretty flexible.”

“They’ve had a really hard time not getting into their extracurriculars,” says Snow, “Now we are getting them back outside, getting them back with their friends.”

“SJC the best you’ll ever see!!!”

“Offer a tuition free program for all our “cool cats” don’t we? Yup! They don’t have to pay a dime to be here,” says Snow about her Cool Cats group, “and they are able to come to all our classes that fit their ability level. I think you are really a part of the cheetah team now aren’t you? Yeah!”

“Best you’ll ever see!!!”

“Really excited I get to be on TV tonight.”

“Girl yeah!!!”

They have a camp for ages 5-18 coming up August 10th to 14th. They also have a preschool minicamp on Sunday’s in August.

