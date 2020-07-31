Shipbuilder, striking workers to head to bargaining table

BATH, Maine (AP) -

Navy shipbuilder Bath Iron Works and the union representing striking workers are headed back to the negotiating table for the first time since a strike began more than a month ago.

Union official Jay Wadleigh says both parties will participate in a session with a federal mediator on Monday.

About 4,300 production workers represented by Machinists’ Local S6 went on strike June 22 after overwhelmingly rejecting the company’s contract in dispute that’s primarily centered on subcontractors, work rules and seniority, while wages and benefits are a secondary concern.

The last strike, in 2000, lasted 55 days.

