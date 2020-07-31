Advertisement

Shipbuilder, striking workers to head to bargaining table

Both parties will participate in a session with a federal mediator on Monday.
(WABI)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATH, Maine (AP) -

Navy shipbuilder Bath Iron Works and the union representing striking workers are headed back to the negotiating table for the first time since a strike began more than a month ago.

Union official Jay Wadleigh says both parties will participate in a session with a federal mediator on Monday.

About 4,300 production workers represented by Machinists’ Local S6 went on strike June 22 after overwhelmingly rejecting the company’s contract in dispute that’s primarily centered on subcontractors, work rules and seniority, while wages and benefits are a secondary concern.

The last strike, in 2000, lasted 55 days.

Copyright 2020 AP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

Back To School

Maine DOE: All 16 counties currently categorized as “green,” in-person instruction can be adopted with safety conditions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The designations across Maine’s 16 counties were released Friday afternoon.

Crime

Life sentence for man who shot Millinocket couple in 2017

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
A North Carolina man who murdered a Millinocket businessman has been sentenced to life in prison.

News

Waterfront Concerts and Maine Savings teaming up to offer free weekly streaming concert series in August

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Thurlow
Waterfront Concerts and Maine Savings Bank are teaming up to make it happen.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Maine CDC: 428 active cases of COVID-19 in Maine

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
The overall total has gone up by 24 to 3,912 cases.

News

Bangor school department, city leaders focus on safe school reopening

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Catherine Pegram
The city is holding a news conference at 1 p.m. Friday about safely reopening schools.

News

North Carolina man to be sentenced for murder in Bangor on Friday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Murray was found guilty of murder, aggravated assault, and robbery last year.

Crime

Man charged in connection with Lewiston stabbing

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
A 22-year-old woman was stabbed by Charles Epps around 1 p.m. Thursday.

News

“Safe Return to Business” conference focuses on schools

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
A panel of medical professionals from Northern Light Health covered risk mitigation in school and childcare settings, strategies for addressing youth anxiety, and also health literacy.

News

Maine Department of Education awarded $17 million for RREV Program

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Maine is one of 11 States to receive funding.