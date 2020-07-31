Senator Collins tours wholesale apparel business manufacturing masks

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A local family business has switched gears and is now manufacturing masks in response to COVID-19.

Nearly 40 employees at W.S. Emerson in Brewer are part of the process.

Senator Susan Collins toured the warehouse Friday.

W.B. Emerson Masks (WABI)

She spoke to employees about their transition to making more than 1,200 masks per day.

W.S. Emerson was able to quickly develop a plan to produce the masks with the assistance of the "COVID-19 Countermeasures Program."

It's made possible thanks to the collaboration among the Manufacturers of Maine, Maine Manufacturing Extension Partnership, and the Advanced Manufacturing Center at UMaine.

“I’m so impressed with the collaboration between MEP, the University of Maine, and this family business in designing and engineering this mask so it blocks the particles and helps keep us safe from one another and is also comfortable to wear,” said Collins.

W.S. Emerson has also been able to donate thousands of masks to UMaine.

