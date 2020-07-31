Advertisement

Senator Collins tours wholesale apparel business manufacturing masks

Nearly 40 employees at W.S. Emerson in Brewer are part of the process.
Susan Collins tours W.B. Emerson
Susan Collins tours W.B. Emerson(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A local family business has switched gears and is now manufacturing masks in response to COVID-19.

Nearly 40 employees at W.S. Emerson in Brewer are part of the process.

Senator Susan Collins toured the warehouse Friday.

W.B. Emerson Masks
W.B. Emerson Masks(WABI)

She spoke to employees about their transition to making more than 1,200 masks per day.

W.S. Emerson was able to quickly develop a plan to produce the masks with the assistance of the "COVID-19 Countermeasures Program."

It's made possible thanks to the collaboration among the Manufacturers of Maine, Maine Manufacturing Extension Partnership, and the Advanced Manufacturing Center at UMaine.

“I’m so impressed with the collaboration between MEP, the University of Maine, and this family business in designing and engineering this mask so it blocks the particles and helps keep us safe from one another and is also comfortable to wear,” said Collins.

W.S. Emerson has also been able to donate thousands of masks to UMaine.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Great white shark sighting confirmed near Bailey Island, Maine Marine Patrol says

Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Maine Marine Patrol continues to urge people to avoid schooling fish and seals, which are prey for sharks.

Coronavirus

Fauci confident virus vaccine will get to Americans in 2021

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

News

Ocean State Job Lot donates PPE to Bangor police and firefighters

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Store management says it’s just a small way to say thank you.

National

Association of Zoos and Aquariums Asks for Help from Congress

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

Back To School

Maine DOE: All 16 counties currently categorized as “green,” in-person instruction can be adopted with safety conditions

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The designations across Maine’s 16 counties were released Friday afternoon.

Crime

Life sentence for man who shot Millinocket couple in 2017

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
A North Carolina man who murdered a Millinocket businessman has been sentenced to life in prison.

News

Waterfront Concerts and Maine Savings teaming up to offer free weekly streaming concert series in August

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Thurlow
Waterfront Concerts and Maine Savings Bank are teaming up to make it happen.

Coronavirus

Maine CDC: 428 active cases of COVID-19 in Maine

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
The overall total has gone up by 24 to 3,912 cases.

News

Bangor school department, city leaders focus on safe school reopening

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Catherine Pegram
The city is holding a news conference at 1 p.m. Friday about safely reopening schools.

News

North Carolina man to be sentenced for murder in Bangor on Friday

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Murray was found guilty of murder, aggravated assault, and robbery last year.