“Safe Return to Business” conference focuses on schools

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Health’s weekly “Safe Return to Businesses” Zoom conference series focused Thursday on children safely going back to school and other child-care facilities during the pandemic.

A panel of medical professionals from Northern Light Health covered risk mitigation in school and childcare settings, strategies for addressing youth anxiety, and also health literacy.

With schools getting ready to open in just a matter of weeks, there are dozens of measures that need to be taken to keep kids safe.

”I wish we had silver bullet answer for all of this,” said Joel Farley, Assistant Vice President for Facilities Management at Northern Light Health. “At this point, it’s really a multiple pronged effort. Multiple things working in concert to reduce overall transmission.”

To watch this or any of the “Safe Return to Business” Zoom conferences, visit https://northernlighthealth.org/Resources/Safe-Return-to-Business

