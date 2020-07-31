Advertisement

Partly Sunny, Stray Showers & Storms this Afternoon

By Chris Ewing
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Upper level low pressure will be exiting the area today but with it still in the vicinity, we will still see a few widely scattered showers or thunderstorms possible this afternoon. Otherwise we’ve got a decent day on tap with variably cloudy skies expected and seasonable temperatures with highs in the mid-70s to low and mid-80s from north to south across the state. Any showers or thunderstorm that develop will wind down later this evening leading to clear to partly cloudy skies for the overnight hours. Temperatures will drop back to the mid-50s to low 60s for nighttime lows. 

High pressure will move in for the start of the weekend giving us a great day Saturday with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s. Another disturbance approaching the area later in the weekend will give us a chance for some showers and thunderstorms later in the day Sunday. At this point, it looks like most of the day Sunday will be dry. The best chance of showers Sunday afternoon will be over western parts of the state. Humidity will be on the rise Sunday too. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70s to mid-80s Sunday afternoon. Low pressure moving into the area on Monday will give us some showers and thunderstorms to start the work week. It will be warm and very humid with highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s. We’ve declared Tuesday and Wednesday as FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS next week as we’ll be keeping an eye on Hurricane Isaias which is currently centered near the Bahamas. The latest forecast track takes the storm along the East Coast of the U.S. and toward New England early next week. It is forecast to weaken to a Tropical Storm as it approaches New England and could move right into the Gulf of Maine. If this track holds, we could see some heavier rainfall, gusty wind and higher seas Tuesday into Wednesday. We will keep you posted as the storm gets closer. 

Today: Partly cloudy. A few showers and thunderstorms possible this afternoon. Highs between 75°-85°. West/northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows between 56°-63°. Light northwest wind.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 78°-86°. Light and variable wind.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers possible mainly over western areas. Highs in the mid-70s along the coast and upper 70s to low 80s inland.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers possible. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

