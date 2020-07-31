Advertisement

Ocean State Job Lot donates PPE to Bangor police and firefighters

Store management says it’s just a small way to say thank you.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

Personal protective equipment has been hard to come by for some during the pandemic, but a store in Bangor helped out local first responders with a large donation this week.

The team at Ocean State Job Lot at the Airport Mall has been fundraising for several months to make it possible.

The Bangor Police and Fire Departments were given more than four thousand dollars worth of gear including masks, face shields, temperature gauges, and sanitizer.

”Local community stores, even our company, Ocean State Job Lot, is just very appreciative of the things that they do every single day, and try to keep our community safe,” said Terry Martin, Store Leader.

The generosity of customers helped make the donation a reality.

