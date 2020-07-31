North Carolina man to be sentenced for murder in Bangor on Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A North Carolina man who murdered a Mllinocket businessman is set to be sentenced in Bangor on Friday.

38-year-old Christopher Murray was found guilty of murder, aggravated assault, and robbery last year.

Wayne Lapierre was killed and his wife was wounded in December of 2017.

Murray was supposed to be sentenced in December, but instead he asked for a new lawyer.

Two other people have already been sentenced in the case.

44-year-old Tony Locklear is serving life in prison for murder.

His daughter, 22-year old Alexis Locklear, was sentenced to a year in prison for robbery.

She was Murray’s girlfriend.

