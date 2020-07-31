Advertisement

No backlog in Maine’s COVID-19 testing, officials say

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine CDC Director, Dr. Nirav Shah, says the state is not experiencing a series of backlogs when it comes to coronavirus testing.

However, that is not the case for other states around the country.

Some individuals are having to wait a week or more for their results.

Shah says that with the addition of the swab and send centers, they are able to receive, process, and report out results quickly.

There are 22 total sites in the state.

If you are being tested, Shah advises that individuals should ask their provider where the test may be going to get a better picture of when you may receive your result.

“We know that what’s important when it comes to COVID-19 is not just when you get tested but how long it takes for you to get your results. If you’re positive, you need to take immediate action to make sure you stay in isolation and avoid infecting others. The turnaround time is really critical. By utilizing the swan and send sites and partnering with the Maine state laboratory, we hope to provide an option for Maine people to get tested with a low turnaround time,” said Shah,

During Thursday’s Maine CDC briefing, DHHS Commissioner, Jeanne Lambrew said that they hope to add more swap and send sites in southern Maine.

They hope to have more in York County in the coming days.

