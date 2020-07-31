Advertisement

New traffic pattern starts Monday in Augusta

The traffic direction in the Rail Bed Parking Lot will be reversed.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Starting Monday there will be a new traffic pattern in downtown Augusta.

Drivers will no longer be able to access the parking lot from Bridge Street, and access will now be from Winthrop Street.

Posted by Augusta Maine Police Department on Thursday, July 30, 2020

Deputy Police Chief Kevin Lully says they’re doing this to help with the flow of traffic downtown.

“Commercial street currently runs from north to south, when you get to the end of it you’re kind of stuck,” Lully said. “So what they’ve opted tot do is change the direction of this pattern to allow you to go down commercial street, you can still take a left if you wanna go back down, head down water street, but it also affords you the ability to take a right and then you take your immediate right again and you actually go northbound through the Railroad walk, and it lets you loop back around in a smoother pattern.”

Officials are hoping it will be easier to circle into the parking lot if you are unable to find parking elsewhere.

For more information you can visit the Augusta Police Department Facebook page.

