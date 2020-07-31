Advertisement

Man charged in connection to Lewiston stabbing

A 22-year-old woman was stabbed by Charles Epps around 1 p.m. Thursday.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) -A 22-year-old woman was stabbed by Charles Epps around 1 p.m. Thursday.

Officers responded to the scene and the victim was transported to Central Maine Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Epps fled the scene before officers arrived.

Epps was found Thursday night walking on Oak Street.

He is charged with aggravated assault.

The victim and Epps did know each other.

The case is still under investigation.

