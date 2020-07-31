Maine Principal’s Association announces phase 3 guidelines and fall sports season updates

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The MPA’s phase 3 return to play starts Monday. It notably allows the use of indoor facilities to train in pods of 10 athletes. Also it allows for sport specific training, like goalies stopping shots, but still no competitive drills.

From MPA announcement: The fall sport committees are in the process of updating their bulletins.

In the sports of Soccer, Field Hockey, and Volleyball that the maximum number of games have been reduced to 10 with no minimum number of games.

In Football, schools will have seven weeks to complete a 6-game schedule.

Scheduling in Cross Country and Golf have not been revised.

The new MPA Interscholastic website will be launched over the weekend.

One of the things being discussed is further regionalizing play. Like Bangor football likely won’t see a class A opponent due to travel. Also there is a possibility of regionalizing regional finals, and maybe even state games, based on geography of the teams in those games.

The guidelines they released are similar to the ones released earlier in the summer. Many schools have not begun return to play opting to not start sports until August.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.