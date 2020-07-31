Advertisement

Maine Principal’s Association announces phase 3 guidelines and fall sports season updates

MPA announces phase 3 guidelines and fall sports season updates
MPA announces phase 3 guidelines and fall sports season updates
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The MPA’s phase 3 return to play starts Monday. It notably allows the use of indoor facilities to train in pods of 10 athletes. Also it allows for sport specific training, like goalies stopping shots, but still no competitive drills.

From MPA announcement: The fall sport committees are in the process of updating their bulletins.

  • In the sports of Soccer, Field Hockey, and Volleyball that the maximum number of games have been reduced to 10 with no minimum number of games.
  • In Football, schools will have seven weeks to complete a 6-game schedule.
  • Scheduling in Cross Country and Golf have not been revised.
  • The new MPA Interscholastic website will be launched over the weekend.

One of the things being discussed is further regionalizing play. Like Bangor football likely won’t see a class A opponent due to travel. Also there is a possibility of regionalizing regional finals, and maybe even state games, based on geography of the teams in those games.

The guidelines they released are similar to the ones released earlier in the summer. Many schools have not begun return to play opting to not start sports until August.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Unified Champions Club inclusive sports program gives outlet to locals - part 2

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Eric Gullickson
We featured Kristian, a local sports enthusiast, who now has an opportunity to play unified sports as an adult in part one of our series. In part two of our series we showcase the program he is a part of...

Sports

Inclusive sports program gives outlet to locals like Kristian Joliat - part one

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Eric Gullickson
We introduce one local who is growing with the new program. His name is Kristian Joliat...

Sports

Hockey East announces it plans to have a men’s and women’s season

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Eric Gullickson
Hockey East announcing it intends to have a 2020-21 men’s and women’s hockey season.

Sports

Maine Junior Amateur goes to Manuel and Cote

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Eric Gullickson
Maine Junior Amateur goes to Manuel and Cote

Latest News

Sports

Maine Paralympian Gardner on a mission to help fellow heroes - Part 2

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 7:23 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
We shared part one of our series on Paralympian Christy Gardner’s mission. We showcase the protagonist we mentioned in part two. He’s a dog known as Lucky. A little guy part of a big mission...

Sports

Harness racing set to return to Bangor Raceway in August

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 7:17 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
The Maine Harness Racing Commission has been cleared to resume racing at Bangor Raceway starting in August.

Sports

Maine Paralympian Gardner on a mission to help fellow heroes - Part 1

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 11:59 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Every storybook needs a hero. Sometimes even the hero, needs a hero. Maine’s own Christy Gardner is a hero in every sense of the word. We share part one of our two part series on her mission...

Sports

Mainers join Pandemic Project Task Force Discussion on high school return to play

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 11:58 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
How to safely return to high school athletics discussion continued today by the Pandemic Project Task Force.

Sports

UMaine football players recognized

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 11:56 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
The Phil Steele preseason All-CAA teams are announced.

Coronavirus

How the NFL plans to keep players safe during the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:35 PM EDT
The NFL is putting a number of safety measures in place ahead of the start of training camp this week.