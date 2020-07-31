Advertisement

Maine Department of Labor offers clarity on unemployment benefits

Career center is available to help with job search.
Maine Department of Labor unemployment claim(WMTW)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - In their legislative briefing today, the Maine Department of Labor provided an update on unemployment benefits and plans moving forward.

Over 130,000 people have received unemployment benefits since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March. 

Income verification for people who are collecting pandemic-assisted unemployment benefits started July 24th in order to determine if you qualify for more money.

They also cleared up questions around eligibility for pandemic-related  benefits. 

“An individual is only eligible for pandemic unemployment assistance if the individual is otherwise able to work and available to work but is unemployed, partially unemployed or unable or unavailable for work for a listed COVID-19 reason,” said Labor Commissioner Laura Fortman. “Not being able to find a job because some business has closed and/or may not be hiring due to COVID-19 is not an identified reason.”

Fortman also highlighted their career center that is available to help people with job searching.

They offer virtual trainings on filling out the job link profile and gaining access to over 12,000 jobs in their job bank.

For more information you can visit the Maine Department of Labor website.

