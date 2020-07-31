Maine Department of Education awarded $17 million for RREV Program

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Maine Department of Education has been awarded $17 million dollars from the U.S. Department of Education’s Rethink K-12 Education Models Funding to create new, innovative ways to better serve K-12 students during the pandemic.

Maine is one of 11 States to receive funding.

Maine’s project, “Rethinking Remote Education Ventures,” offers a multi-pronged solution with the goal of generating innovative, remote learning models,That provides equal access to high quality remote learning opportunities for all students.

“With all the tough things that schools are facing with this current situation, I think we’re really feeling like this might offer us a real opportunity in a really challenging situation,” said Maine D.O.E Chief Innovation Officer Page Nichols. ”And hopefully, it’s a resource to all the educators and administrators who are working incredibly hard right now to support their communities.”

The project will include activities such as workshops in research and development as well as innovation engineering.

For more information, visit maine.gov/doe

