Advertisement

Maine CDC: 428 active cases of COVID-19 in Maine

The overall total has gone up by 24 to 3,912 cases.
Maine CDC data July 31
Maine CDC data July 31(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

One more person has died with coronavirus in Maine, a person from Androscoggin County.

That brings the total in the state to 123.

The Maine CDC is reporting 26 new cases.

The overall total has gone up by 24 to 3,912 cases.

2 cases are yet to be classified.

There are 428 active cases.

3,361 people have recovered from the virus.

There are 7 new cases being reported in Cumberland County.

Both York and Penobscot Counties saw jumps of 4 new cases.

There are 21 active cases in Penobscot County as of Friday.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Cardinals players test positive for coronavirus, game with Brewers postponed

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Friday’s St. Louis-Milwaukee game has been postponed because multiple Cardinals players have tested positive for coronavirus.

National

US sinks another $2.1 billion into a potential vaccine

Updated: 58 minutes ago
The U.S. government has a further option for the supply of an additional 500 million doses longer term as part of its Operation Warp Speed program.

Coronavirus

Fauci to tell House panel ‘unclear’ how long pandemic lasts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

Coronavirus

Virus testing turnaround times reveal wide disparity

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH
Health experts say test results that come back after two or three days are nearly worthless, because by then the window for tracing the person's contacts to prevent additional infections has essentially closed.

Latest News

Coronavirus

A financial plan that's been benefitting many unemployed Americans expires Friday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
A financial plan that's been benefitting many unemployed Americans expires Friday.

Coronavirus

2nd US virus surge hits plateau, but few experts celebrate

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By MIKE STOBBE and NICKY FORSTER Associated Press
Scientists aren’t celebrating by any means, warning that the trend is driven by four big, hard-hit states and that cases are rising in at least half of all the states.

National

COVID: Health experts warn of new surges

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
President Trump honoring former Presidential Candidate Herman Cain after losing his battle with COVID as the head of "Operation Warp Speed" says he expects a vaccine that's about 90% effective.

Coronavirus

No backlog in Maine’s COVID-19 testing, officials say

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Shah says that with the addition of the swab and send centers, they are able to receive, process, and report out results quickly.

National

SEC goes to conference-only schedule, Sept. 26 start

Updated: 15 hours ago
The SEC's university presidents agreed on a 10-game schedule that eliminates all nonconference opponents and is set to begin Sept. 26.

Coronavirus

Record economic plunge, bleak jobs numbers reveal virus toll

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Martin Crutsinger
The coronavirus pandemic sent the U.S. economy plunging by a record-shattering 32.9% annual rate last quarter and is still inflicting damage across the country, squeezing already struggling businesses and forcing a wave of layoffs that shows no sign of abating.