Maine CDC: 428 active cases of COVID-19 in Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

One more person has died with coronavirus in Maine, a person from Androscoggin County.

That brings the total in the state to 123.

The Maine CDC is reporting 26 new cases.

The overall total has gone up by 24 to 3,912 cases.

2 cases are yet to be classified.

There are 428 active cases.

3,361 people have recovered from the virus.

There are 7 new cases being reported in Cumberland County.

Both York and Penobscot Counties saw jumps of 4 new cases.

There are 21 active cases in Penobscot County as of Friday.

