Life sentence for man who shot Millinocket couple in 2017

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

A North Carolina man who murdered a Millinocket businessman has been sentenced to life in prison.

38-year-old Christopher Murray was found guilty of murder, aggravated assault, and robbery last year.

Wayne Lapierre was killed and his wife was wounded in December of 2017.

Two others have already been sentenced in the case.

44-year-old Tony Locklear is serving life in prison for murder.

The judge said he believes that Tony Locklear was the ring leader of this robbery and murder but that Murray pulled the trigger.

His daughter, 22-year old Alexis Locklear, was sentenced to a year in prison for robbery.

She was Murray’s girlfriend.

The prosecution says Murray is a cold blooded killer who senselessly murdered Lapierre and seriously wounded his wife.

The defense says Murray doesn’t agree with the jury’s decision.

Murray addressed the judge and LaPierre’s family saying they deserve to know what really happened that night.

“That night a gun was put to my head. I was given the option of having my life taken or doing something I regret. The decision I made, I regret. I really do. I kind of wish I had tried to take the gun from him, the shotgun he had to try to save Mrs. LaPierre and Mr. LaPierre.”

Diem LaPierre, Wayne’s wife addressed the judge as well as other members of the family.

Murray’s family also joined the proceedings via video and spoke on his behalf.

