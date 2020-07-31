Largest plane in the world visiting Bangor today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The largest plane in the world is visiting Bangor today.

The plane will fly over Holden, Brewer and then Bangor. The best places to view the plane are from Odlin Road, the Elks Lodge around to the Ground Round, and the General Aviation terminal at Bangor International Airport.

Hey Bangor, the largest plane in the world is heading for Bangor! Due in around 1:30. Plan your lunch breaks accordingly!! Posted by 3315 Aviation on Friday, July 31, 2020

Viewers are asked to respect traffic flow and maintain social distancing if possible.

