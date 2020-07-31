Largest plane in the world visiting Bangor today
The Antonov AN-225 is scheduled to arrive around 1:00 PM
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The largest plane in the world is visiting Bangor today.
The plane will fly over Holden, Brewer and then Bangor. The best places to view the plane are from Odlin Road, the Elks Lodge around to the Ground Round, and the General Aviation terminal at Bangor International Airport.
Viewers are asked to respect traffic flow and maintain social distancing if possible.
