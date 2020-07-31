Advertisement

Largest plane in the world visiting Bangor today

The Antonov AN-225 is scheduled to arrive around 1:00 PM
The Antonov AN-225 is seen parked on the tarmac of the Fairbanks International Airport after it was diverted from Anchorage. The aircraft is the larges cargo plane in the world. (John Dougherty/KTVF)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The largest plane in the world is visiting Bangor today.

The plane will fly over Holden, Brewer and then Bangor. The best places to view the plane are from Odlin Road, the Elks Lodge around to the Ground Round, and the General Aviation terminal at Bangor International Airport.

Hey Bangor, the largest plane in the world is heading for Bangor! Due in around 1:30. Plan your lunch breaks accordingly!!

Posted by 3315 Aviation on Friday, July 31, 2020

Viewers are asked to respect traffic flow and maintain social distancing if possible.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

