Becoming Mostly Clear Tonight, Sunny & Pleasant Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The upper level disturbance that has been producing the scattered showers and thundershowers across Maine the past few days continues to move off to our northeast. As the upper level disturbance slides away the sky across Maine will be partly to mostly clear tonight, with low temps falling into the mid to upper 50s north and the low to mid 60s south.

High pressure currently centered over the Northern Great Lakes Region will build into the Northeast tomorrow. The high will bring Maine and the rest of New England a mainly sunny Saturday, with slightly above normal temps expected. High temps tomorrow across most of the Pine Tree State will run in the low to mid 80s, with a few spots up north likely holding in the upper 70s. Sunday will be another mainly dry day across our region, with sunshine likely giving way to increasing clouds later in the day or evening as a storm moves northeast through the Ohio River Valley. The storm will then slide up to the west of New England later Sunday night and Monday. The storm will likely bring scattered showers, thundershowers and more humid conditions to Maine later Sunday night and Monday.

As we head into later Monday night through Wednesday our attention will then turn to Hurrican Isaias which will move northeast through Bahamas tonight and early tomorrow and then likely move near the east coast of the Florida peninsula later Saturday through Sunday. The current track then takes the storm north along the Eastern Seaboard, with the storm possibly impacting Maine, with rain and wind later Tuesday or Wednesday. The storms projected track and intensity could easily change and cause the storm to be either less impactful or more impactful on the Pine Tree State next week, so stay tuned to the latest First Alert Forecast from WABI-TV5 and we will keep you posted with the latest information.

Tonight: Becoming partly to mostly clear, with a light breeze and low temps in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a northwest breeze under 10 mph and high temps in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with increasing clouds possible late and high temps in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Monday: Variably cloudy and muggy, with showers and thundershowers possible and high temps upper 70s and 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, humid, with showers and scattered thundershowers likely and high temps in the 70s to low 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and humid, with showers and thundershowers likely and high temps in the 70s to low 80s.

