Beach to Beacon asks runners to stay off of course

By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine (WABI) - The Beach to Beacon 10K road race was to be tomorrow before the pandemic happened. They are doing a virtual race and hope people will make their own course near their homes. They are asking runners to not go to the normal course to run. The fear of COVID-19 spread if too many people show up is the reason they cancelled the race in the first place...

