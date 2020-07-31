Beach to Beacon asks runners to stay off of course

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine (WABI) - The Beach to Beacon 10K road race was to be tomorrow before the pandemic happened. They are doing a virtual race and hope people will make their own course near their homes. They are asking runners to not go to the normal course to run. The fear of COVID-19 spread if too many people show up is the reason they cancelled the race in the first place...

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.