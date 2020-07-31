Barnies holding free basketball clinic

Auburn, Maine (WABI) - Maine pro basketball player Troy Barnies is holding a free basketball clinic Saturday, August 1st, in Auburn. There is a maximum capacity of 50 players. Also 30 swag bags are available for those who can’t attend. You do have to preregister for both options. To register, please visit www.auburnrecreation.com or call 333-6611. For more information on how to support this program, please contact Sabrina Best at sbest@auburnmaine.gov

