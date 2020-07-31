Advertisement

Bangor school department, city leaders focus on safe school reopening

City leaders are set to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. Friday
(AP)
By Catherine Pegram
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor school department, city health officials and community leaders will focus Friday on school and childcare safety for the upcoming school year.

They’re holding a news conference at 1 p.m. about reopening schools.

It comes the same day as the Maine Department of Education is scheduled to release its county-by-county color designations.

The red, yellow, green designations are based on the prevalence of COVID-19.

They'll help guide schools about whether to pursue in-class instruction or continue remote learning.

Friday’s news conference will be live streamed on the City of Bangor’s Facebook page.

You can find it www.facebook.com/BangorCityHall or via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86271578069.

