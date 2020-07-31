Bangor school department, city leaders focus on safe school reopening
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor school department, city health officials and community leaders will focus Friday on school and childcare safety for the upcoming school year.
They’re holding a news conference at 1 p.m. about reopening schools.
It comes the same day as the Maine Department of Education is scheduled to release its county-by-county color designations.
The red, yellow, green designations are based on the prevalence of COVID-19.
They'll help guide schools about whether to pursue in-class instruction or continue remote learning.
Friday’s news conference will be live streamed on the City of Bangor’s Facebook page.
You can find it www.facebook.com/BangorCityHall or via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86271578069.
