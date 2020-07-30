Advertisement

Scattered Evening Showers & Storms Ending, Partly Sunny Friday

By Chris Ewing
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A trough of low pressure aloft continues to slowly drift across the Northeastern United States. The upper level trough has produced some hit and miss showers and thundershowers across Maine both yesterday and today. Any scattered showers and storms will come to an end later this evening as the atmosphere becomes more stable with the setting sun. Tomorrow will turn out to be a partly to mostly sunny day across most of Maine, with somewhat more clouds and possibly a few more hit and miss showers and storms across the north and mountains. Low temperatures tonight will range from the upper 50s to mid 60s, with high temps tomorrow ranging from the upper 70s north to the low to mid 80s from the Bangor Region on south and east.

High pressure currently centered over southwestern Ontario will build into the Northeast as we head into the weekend. The high will bring Maine and the rest of New England a mainly sunny Saturday, with slightly above normal temps expected. High temps Saturday across most of the Pine Tree State will run in the low to mid 80s. Sunday will likely be another mainly dry day across our region, with sunshine possibly giving way to increasing clouds later in the day or evening as a storm begins to move into the Northeast. At this point in time it appears the workweek may get off to a showery start as energy aloft and the storm to our southwest on Sunday moves into New England. Some sort of tropical system may move up along the Eastern Seaboard and bring a period of tropical showers and a gusty breeze to parts of New England during the early to middle part of next week.

Tonight: Any stray showers and storms ending then partly to mostly clear, with a light breeze and low temps in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny, stray showers and thundershowers possible north, with a northwest breeze under 10 mph and high temps in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with high temps in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with increasing clouds possible late and high temps in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Monday: Variably cloudy and muggy, with showers and thundershowers likely and high temps upper 70s and 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, humid, with showers and scattered thundershowers likely and high temps in the 70s to low 80s.

